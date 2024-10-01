iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 80,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.62 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200-day moving average of $111.42. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

