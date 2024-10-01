iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Increased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 901,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,474 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 6.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $65,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,110,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after buying an additional 140,781 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.06 and a 200-day moving average of $74.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

