iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Decreased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,335,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $242,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

