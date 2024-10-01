iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 608,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 393% from the previous session’s volume of 123,276 shares.The stock last traded at $66.41 and had previously closed at $66.59.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

