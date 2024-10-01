iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,707,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,744 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.55% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $451,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,490,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,889,000 after buying an additional 3,196,592 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after buying an additional 11,011,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after buying an additional 216,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.54.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

