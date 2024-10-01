iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

