iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.5% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,317,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 324,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.