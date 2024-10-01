iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $108,553,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,299,000. Allstate Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 244,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,788 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 463,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,937 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,215,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.72. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $125.75.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

