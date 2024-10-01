iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

