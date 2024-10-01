iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 365,368 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 232,229 shares.The stock last traded at $61.17 and had previously closed at $61.57.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

