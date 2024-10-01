iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 418,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 314,937 shares.The stock last traded at $48.62 and had previously closed at $48.44.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 561,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,909,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 25,212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after buying an additional 15,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after buying an additional 20,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

