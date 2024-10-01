iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 18.8% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 65,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.17. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.57.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.