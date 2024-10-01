iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 134,688 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 82,786 shares.The stock last traded at $83.02 and had previously closed at $84.04.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.62.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.