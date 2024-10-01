iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 36,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 27,129 shares.The stock last traded at $78.61 and had previously closed at $79.23.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCB. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

