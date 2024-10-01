iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,405,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $266,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 167,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,778,000. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

