iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,883 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 9,038 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 102,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

