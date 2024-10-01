iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.65

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.65 and last traded at $43.48, with a volume of 243617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.21.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 814.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 500,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,856,000 after purchasing an additional 445,441 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
