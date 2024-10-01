iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $375.38 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $382.82. The company has a market cap of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

