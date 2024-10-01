iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Increased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 160,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 21,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,036,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $220.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.19 and a 200-day moving average of $207.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.