iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,384,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $280,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $220.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.89. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.