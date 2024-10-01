iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 338,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 349,630 shares.The stock last traded at $90.58 and had previously closed at $91.93.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day moving average of $89.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

