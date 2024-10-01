J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several research firms recently commented on JILL. BTIG Research began coverage on J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $43,553.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,276.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $947,187. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,147,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of J.Jill by 125.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in J.Jill by 69.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JILL opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. J.Jill has a one year low of $23.06 and a one year high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.61.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 90.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.36%.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

