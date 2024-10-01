Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $178.40

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $178.40 and last traded at $178.23, with a volume of 55468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $176.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $559.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.37 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 17.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.