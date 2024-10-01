James Edgemond Sells 7,792 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CFO James Edgemond sold 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $2,794,367.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Edgemond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, James Edgemond sold 7,796 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.04, for a total transaction of $2,760,095.84.

On Monday, September 9th, James Edgemond sold 7,802 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total transaction of $2,694,888.82.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Edgemond sold 7,785 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.37, for a total transaction of $2,821,050.45.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $357.83. 202,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,764. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $296.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $366.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley cut United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,959,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

