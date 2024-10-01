Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,130,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 2,237,552 shares.The stock last traded at $50.63 and had previously closed at $50.61.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAAA. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.