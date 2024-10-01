Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,130,068 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 442% from the previous session’s volume of 2,237,552 shares.The stock last traded at $50.63 and had previously closed at $50.61.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.73.
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.
