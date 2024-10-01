Jeri Williams Sells 110 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $399.22. 749,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,437. The company has a 50 day moving average of $357.93 and a 200 day moving average of $320.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.01 and a fifty-two week high of $400.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 492,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,981,000 after purchasing an additional 346,838 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,547,878,000 after buying an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,302,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $39,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

