Jonathan Diorio Buys 500 Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Stock

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 500 shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE BMN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 62,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $26.14.
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.
Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.