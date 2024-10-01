Jonathan Diorio Buys 500 Shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Stock

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 500 shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE BMN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.21. 62,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $26.14.

Get Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMN. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,770,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $493,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $210,000.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.