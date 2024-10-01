JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 (LON:JAGI)

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:JAGI traded up GBX 4.32 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 375.32 ($5.02). The company had a trading volume of 265,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,293. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 309.33 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 384 ($5.14). The company has a market cap of £303.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,464.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 359.95.
