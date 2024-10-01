JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.20 (LON:JAGI)

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income plc (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Price Performance

Shares of LON:JAGI traded up GBX 4.32 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 375.32 ($5.02). The company had a trading volume of 265,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,293. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 309.33 ($4.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 384 ($5.14). The company has a market cap of £303.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,464.40 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 354.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 359.95.

Get JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.