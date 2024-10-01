JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $118.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OMC. UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.30.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $104.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $44,349.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

