JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2024

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.