JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.0% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,062,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,478 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,836.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,518,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $210.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $605.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

