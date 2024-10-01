JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $206.19 and last traded at $207.85. 2,264,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 9,135,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

