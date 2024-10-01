JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.73 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:JCGI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 240.50 ($3.22). 525,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,058. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.10 million, a P/E ratio of -206.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.01. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 182 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

