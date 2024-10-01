JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc Declares Dividend of GBX 2.73 (LON:JCGI)

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.73 ($0.04) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:JCGI traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 240.50 ($3.22). 525,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,058. The firm has a market capitalization of £200.10 million, a P/E ratio of -206.52 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 214.01. JPMorgan China Growth & Income has a 1-year low of GBX 182 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 262 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.
JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile
