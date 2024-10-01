JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.70

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Up 0.7 %

JSGI stock traded up GBX 2.26 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 332.26 ($4.44). 139,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,621. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 323.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.47 and a beta of 0.45.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

