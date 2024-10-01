JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.70

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Monday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Up 0.7 %
JSGI stock traded up GBX 2.26 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 332.26 ($4.44). 139,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,621. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 283.74 ($3.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.55). The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 323.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 308.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £179.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,954.47 and a beta of 0.45.
