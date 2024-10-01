Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Shares Down 10.7%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 113,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 132,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Kane Biotech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$16.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.54.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.62 million during the quarter.

About Kane Biotech

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops its products using coactiv+ technology, an antimicrobial wound gel platform; and DispersinB technology, a naturally occurring enzyme that cleaves the bacterial surface polysaccharide poly-b-1, 6-N-acetylglucosamine for treating wounds and otic infections.

