Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.39

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.39 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 4020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.