KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

KBR opened at $65.13 on Tuesday. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.25%.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,823,000 after buying an additional 52,679 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in KBR by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,674,000 after acquiring an additional 520,207 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in KBR by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in KBR by 6.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,090,000 after purchasing an additional 113,140 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KBR by 12.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,766,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,331,000 after purchasing an additional 196,693 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

