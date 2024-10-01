Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $114,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %

SRE stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

Get Our Latest Report on SRE

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.