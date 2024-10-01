Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $114,000 in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Sempra by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.
Sempra Trading Up 0.5 %
SRE stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.47. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $63.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.42.
Sempra Company Profile
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sempra
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.