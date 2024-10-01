Kimelman & Baird LLC Invests $97,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O'rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

WY stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

