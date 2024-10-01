Kimelman & Baird LLC Purchases Shares of 3,789 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 59.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

