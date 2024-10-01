Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes $103,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $175,884,000. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,575,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,045,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $174.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

