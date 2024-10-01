Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes $187,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MVF opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniVest Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

