Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter worth $1,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,280,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,049,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,031 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,358,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at about $4,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 10.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 134.01%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

