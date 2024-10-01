Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after buying an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $96,135,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,639,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 743,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

GEHC stock opened at $93.85 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

