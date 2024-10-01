Kornit Digital (KRNT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2024 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2024 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Kornit Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2024 – Kornit Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2024 – Kornit Digital was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/8/2024 – Kornit Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 2.1 %

Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. 1,021,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,303. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.95.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Kornit Digital by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,857,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,835,000 after purchasing an additional 370,962 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,060,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 111,971 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,810,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after acquiring an additional 114,372 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 282,241 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 6.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,462,000 after buying an additional 56,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

