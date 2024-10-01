Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.38

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.38 and last traded at $24.17, with a volume of 607356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KTOS. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 272,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,699.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $27,194.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,297.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,072. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.