Kropz (LON:KRPZ) Shares Down 13.3%

Kropz plc (LON:KRPZ – Get Free Report) dropped 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). Approximately 25,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 114,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Kropz Trading Down 10.0 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 682.23. The company has a market cap of £12.47 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.10.
About Kropz
Kropz plc engages in the exploration, processing, and mining of phosphate mines in South Africa and the Republic of Congo. Its flagship project includes the Elandsfontein, a phosphate project located in the Western Cape, South Africa. The company also produces plant nutrient fertilizer for the sub-Saharan African.
