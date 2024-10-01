Lai Wang Sells 5,000 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.35, for a total value of $1,101,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 920,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,924,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BGNE traded up $6.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,874. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.47. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $237.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.34 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.64) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in BeiGene by 38.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 18,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter worth about $29,649,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.21.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

