Lakeshore Biopharma (NASDAQ:LSB) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.82

Lakeshore Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:LSB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.82 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Lakeshore Biopharma Stock Up 900.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52.

About Lakeshore Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

LakeShore Biopharma Co, Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. The company develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of product targeting PIKA rabies vaccine, PIKA recombinant COVID-19 vaccine, and PIKA YS-ON-001.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeshore Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeshore Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.