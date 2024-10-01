Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.150-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.3 %

LW stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $64.91. 4,053,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,032. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.29. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, for a total transaction of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

