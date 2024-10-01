Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion. Lamb Weston also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.150-4.350 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on LW. Consumer Edge cut Lamb Weston from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.70.
Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.3 %
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 44.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,610,287.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lamb Weston Company Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Further Reading
